Dodgers Veteran Hitter's Slump Leads to Startling Stat

Justin Turner offensive struggles led to him hitting the lowest in the batting order since his first season with the Dodgers.

Up and down the Dodgers lineup, there's hitters who aren't performing up to their potential. Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner are probably the three names who have struggled to get it going this season at the plate. Of the three, Turner is the lone position player to put together a bit of a hot streak, but the 37-year-old still isn't performing up to his All-Star potential.

On Sunday, that culminated in an occurrence that hasn't happened since Turner's inaugural season with the Dodgers in 2014. Turner batted seventh in the Dodgers 5-3 loss to Cleveland. The last time he hit that low in the Dodgers order was eight years ago.

In 60 games this year, Turner is slashing .207/.278/.338 and has logged just four home runs. His 18.1% strikeout is a career high and his 8.9% walk rate is his lowest since 2016. To be fair to JT, some of it has been bad luck. He has a .239 BABIP (league average is about .300).

JT still has all the talent to bounce back and once again be a dangerous bat in the Dodgers order, but right now, he's searching to find it.    

Justin TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

