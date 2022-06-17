Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Backs Up Doc's Questionable Decision

During the Dodgers-Mets series at Dodger Stadium a couple of weeks ago, manager Dave Roberts attempted to put Zach McKinstry on the mound with LA trailing 9-4. Problem was, MLB is now enforcing the rule that a position player cannot pitch unless a team is trailing by six or more runs. The umpires did not allow Roberts to put McKinstry on the mound.

Dodgers fans had a field day with Doc's errant decision, but at least one LA veteran has his back. In an interview with AM570's David Vassegh, reliever Blake Treinen was in support of Roberts' decision.

“It all depends on situations. If you really are going to have yourself pigeonholed into guys that are available the next day, it makes sense to try something like that. Dave was totally justified in what he was doing.”

Treinen continued to explain why he was in favor of the strategy in that instance.

“Just like a lot of managers. They’re smart. They’re not just doing it to throw a curveball…they’re doing it for a reason. To try to benefit us down in the bullpen and help us win games. Baseball is a weird sport. You try your best to win games in the moment, then you also have to look ahead to tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day…”

It seems like this season, position players are taking the mound more than ever, but it could also be that position players pitching just always seem to pop up on social media these days.

It's not the first time fans have questioned a Roberts decision, and it won't be the last.