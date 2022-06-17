Skip to main content
Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Backs Up Doc's Questionable Decision

Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Backs Up Doc's Questionable Decision

Blake Treinen voiced his support of Dave Roberts' questionable decision in the Mets series that had some fans tearing their hair out.

Blake Treinen voiced his support of Dave Roberts' questionable decision in the Mets series that had some fans tearing their hair out.

During the Dodgers-Mets series at Dodger Stadium a couple of weeks ago, manager Dave Roberts attempted to put Zach McKinstry on the mound with LA trailing 9-4. Problem was, MLB is now enforcing the rule that a position player cannot pitch unless a team is trailing by six or more runs. The umpires did not allow Roberts to put McKinstry on the mound.

Dodgers fans had a field day with Doc's errant decision, but at least one LA veteran has his back. In an interview with AM570's David Vassegh, reliever Blake Treinen was in support of Roberts' decision.

“It all depends on situations. If you really are going to have yourself pigeonholed into guys that are available the next day, it makes sense to try something like that. Dave was totally justified in what he was doing.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Treinen continued to explain why he was in favor of the strategy in that instance.

“Just like a lot of managers. They’re smart. They’re not just doing it to throw a curveball…they’re doing it for a reason. To try to benefit us down in the bullpen and help us win games. Baseball is a weird sport. You try your best to win games in the moment, then you also have to look ahead to tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day…”

It seems like this season, position players are taking the mound more than ever, but it could also be that position players pitching just always seem to pop up on social media these days.

It's not the first time fans have questioned a Roberts decision, and it won't be the last. 

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Game Tonight Only Available on Apple TV

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18538818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Players Dress to the Nines for Annual Gala at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Appreciative of Dave Roberts Harsh Critique of Players

By Daniel Palma4 hours ago
USATSI_18522487_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Makes A Bold Claim

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Yency Almonte's Former Colorado Teammate Told Him to Sign with LA

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Dave roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Why Tyler Anderson Got to Chase No-Hitter

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Tyler Anderson's Hilarious Response to Doc During No-Hit Bid

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022