Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

Before the final game of the Dodgers-Padres series in San Diego, news broke that veteran lefty David Price had been placed on the injured list. At the time, no reason was given. Then, after the Dodgers 10-2 blowout win, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Price had tested positive for COVID-19.

The LA Times Jack Harris was one of the first to report the news on Price.

With a spot suddenly open on the roster, the Dodgers recalled Triple-A pitcher Reyes Moronta. It didn't take long for Moronta to get on the field either. The righty pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Dodgers which included striking out the Padres Wil Myers.

As for Price, he'll remain on the injured list until he is cleared to return. As opposed to other IL designations, there isn't a minimum amount of days a player who tests positive must spend on IL.