Skip to main content
Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

David Price was moved to the injured list after testing positive for COVID.

Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

David Price was moved to the injured list after testing positive for COVID.

Before the final game of the Dodgers-Padres series in San Diego, news broke that veteran lefty David Price had been placed on the injured list. At the time, no reason was given. Then, after the Dodgers 10-2 blowout win, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Price had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The LA Times Jack Harris was one of the first to report the news on Price.

With a spot suddenly open on the roster, the Dodgers recalled Triple-A pitcher Reyes Moronta. It didn't take long for Moronta to get on the field either. The righty pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Dodgers which included striking out the Padres Wil Myers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Price, he'll remain on the injured list until he is cleared to return. As opposed to other IL designations, there isn't a minimum amount of days a player who tests positive must spend on IL. 

David PriceLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Has a Big Request for All MLB Stadiums

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view as the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB all star game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Fans More Committed Than Giants Fans According to Ticket Agency

By Brenna White5 hours ago
USATSI_18091705_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Discusses His Early Season Struggles

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Blames One Key Thing for Rash of Pitching Injuries

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18135889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Makes Zero Excuses for 'Sucking'

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022
USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field Aug 18, 2020. Athletics Vs Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert says Oakland A's Frankie Montas Would Make a Good Fit in LA

By Brenna WhiteApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17960260_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime Blue Jays Outfielder Thriving on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff WriterApr 23, 2022