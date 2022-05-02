Skip to main content
Dodgers: Veteran Reliever Perfect in First Game for LA

Dodgers: Veteran Reliever Perfect in First Game for LA

Tommy Kahnle was on point in his Dodgers debut.

Tommy Kahnle was on point in his Dodgers debut.

After a disappointing loss on Saturday that sullied Clayton Kershaw's record setting night, the Dodgers got back on track on Sunday against the Tigers. The offense put up four in the first two innings to help buoy starter Walker Buehler. After five scoreless innings from Buehler, manager Dave Roberts called upon reliever Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning.

It was the last step in Kahnle's recovery from Tommy John. The right-handed reliever underwent the procedure in 2020 as a member of the New York Yankees. LA signed Kahnle that December in the hopes that he could contribute to the team this season.

His first contribution receives a perfect ten.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kahnle struck out the first two batters he faced (Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop) and got Jeimer Candelario to fly out to center. The former Yankees reliever needed just nine pitches to complete the innings. Of those nine pitches, eight of them were strikes.

Kahnle also flashed the velocity that helped make him a quality reliever in his time in New York. His five four-seam fastballs averaged 97.0 MPH according to Baseball Savant

The Tigers aren't exactly world beaters, but seeing Kahnle dominate in his first in Dodgers blue is a welcome sight for the Chavez Ravine faithful.

Considering that Blake Treinen is still sidelined with a shoulder injury, Tommy K could wind up being the new high-leverage right-handed reliever for Dave Roberts.

Through Sunday, the Dodgers bullpen ranks fourth in the majors (2.77), but lead in the entire sports in walk rate (5.3%). 

Tommy KahnleLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15956771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Bat Fetches Record Price at Auction

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_13389163_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Starter Writers Comical Message in Twins Dugout

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18186893_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses HIs Early Season Offensive Struggles

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_16353263_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Sounds Off On Team's Decision to Sign Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ticket Donation to Non-Profits Ties Record

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_14526075_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury News: LA Activates Reliever Tommy Kahnle for Sunday's Game

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18183613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Sets a New LA Franchise Record

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022
USATSI_8683604_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Owners Close to Purchasing English Premier League Club

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022