Dodgers: Veteran Reliever Perfect in First Game for LA

After a disappointing loss on Saturday that sullied Clayton Kershaw's record setting night, the Dodgers got back on track on Sunday against the Tigers. The offense put up four in the first two innings to help buoy starter Walker Buehler. After five scoreless innings from Buehler, manager Dave Roberts called upon reliever Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning.

It was the last step in Kahnle's recovery from Tommy John. The right-handed reliever underwent the procedure in 2020 as a member of the New York Yankees. LA signed Kahnle that December in the hopes that he could contribute to the team this season.

His first contribution receives a perfect ten.

Kahnle struck out the first two batters he faced (Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop) and got Jeimer Candelario to fly out to center. The former Yankees reliever needed just nine pitches to complete the innings. Of those nine pitches, eight of them were strikes.

Kahnle also flashed the velocity that helped make him a quality reliever in his time in New York. His five four-seam fastballs averaged 97.0 MPH according to Baseball Savant.

The Tigers aren't exactly world beaters, but seeing Kahnle dominate in his first in Dodgers blue is a welcome sight for the Chavez Ravine faithful.

Considering that Blake Treinen is still sidelined with a shoulder injury, Tommy K could wind up being the new high-leverage right-handed reliever for Dave Roberts.

Through Sunday, the Dodgers bullpen ranks fourth in the majors (2.77), but lead in the entire sports in walk rate (5.3%).