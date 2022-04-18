Skip to main content
Dodgers: Video Of Former LA All-Star And MLB Umpire Goes Viral

Kenley Jansen did not make a new friend on Saturday.

Former Dodger closer Kenley Jansen has been pitching for over a decade in major league baseball. Safe to say, he has his routine pretty well dialed. Jansen is also notorious for having a slow move home. Meaning, it takes him a while to deliver the ball to home plate.

On Saturday, it took Jansen a while to deliver his warmup pitches and it caused quite the stir. 

Apparently, Jansen did not complete his throws in the allotted time given between innings. As the longtime Dodgers closer was getting set to throwing another warmup toss, home plate umpire Bill Miller stepped in front of the plate to prevent Kenley from throwing another pitch. 

The moment was captured the Welcome to the Ump Show Twitter account and reposted by Jomboy Media. 

Jansen's teammates had to come to the mound to settle the closer down. Miller and Jansen had a brief exchange before play resumed. 

The odd series of events didn't affect the end result all that much. Jansen recorded the save without yielding a hit nor a walk.

