Dodgers vs Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) is showered with seeds by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after hitting a three-run home run in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Fresh off an emotionally charged 10-inning win Tuesday, the Dodgers are back in Anaheim on Wednesday to finish a two-game series against the Angels.

Here's how the two teams will line up:

Here are the storylines to watch going into the game:

How to Watch

  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Dodgers -205/Angels +170

• Over/under: 10

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Angels and Dodgers are expected to have a high-scoring game. Angels' pitcher Griffin Canning has a 4-12 record with a 5.25 ERA, while Dodgers' Bobby Miller holds a 2-3 record and a 7.25 ERA. Given their recent performances, this game is shaping up to be a shootout.

• Tommy Edman is hitting hitting .264 (14-for-53) with five RBI and three stolen bases in 14 games as a Dodger.

• Dodgers starter Bobby Miller has never faced the Angels in his career.

• The Dodgers' bullpen tossed 5 perfect innings in relief of Walker Buehler Tuesday, including Daniel Hudson striking out two in his one inning of work.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

