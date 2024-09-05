Dodgers vs Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Fresh off an emotionally charged 10-inning win Tuesday, the Dodgers are back in Anaheim on Wednesday to finish a two-game series against the Angels.
Here's how the two teams will line up:
Here are the storylines to watch going into the game:
How to Watch
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -205/Angels +170
• Over/under: 10
Prediction
The Angels and Dodgers are expected to have a high-scoring game. Angels' pitcher Griffin Canning has a 4-12 record with a 5.25 ERA, while Dodgers' Bobby Miller holds a 2-3 record and a 7.25 ERA. Given their recent performances, this game is shaping up to be a shootout.
More
• Tommy Edman is hitting hitting .264 (14-for-53) with five RBI and three stolen bases in 14 games as a Dodger.
• Dodgers starter Bobby Miller has never faced the Angels in his career.
• The Dodgers' bullpen tossed 5 perfect innings in relief of Walker Buehler Tuesday, including Daniel Hudson striking out two in his one inning of work.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER