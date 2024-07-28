Dodgers vs Astros: LA Looks to Avoid Sweep, How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Sunday's matchup looking to avoid being swept on the road against the Houston Astros. Los Angeles dropped Saturday's game after blowing a five-run lead, losing in disappointing fashion. They enter the game with a record of 62-44 on the season, sitting in first place within the National League West. As for Houston, they enter this game with a record of 55-49, which is good for first place in the American League West.
Can the Dodgers avoid the sweep on the road? Or will the Astros make a massive statement?
How to Watch
• Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
• Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers +105 / Astros -123
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending rookie right-hander River Ryan to the mound in this contest. He made his MLB debut earlier this week against the San Francisco Giants, going 5.1 innings allowing zero runs and striking out two. Ryan will look to stop the bleeding for the Dodgers. As for Houston, they are sending Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA) to the mound.
The Dodgers blew Saturday's game but they salvage this series behind another strong outing from Ryan. Los Angeles avoids the sweep on the road.
Dodgers 5, Astros 3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
