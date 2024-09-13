Dodgers vs Braves: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park on Friday. Here's how they'll line up behind starting pitcher Landon Knack:
Here are all the storylines you need to know going into the game:
How to Watch
- Time: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV: Apple TV+
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers +110/Braves -130
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
The Dodgers will send Landon Knack to the mound, holding a 2-3 record with a 3.00 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 13 walks. Spencer Schwellenbach will start for the Braves with a 5-7 record and a 3.78 ERA. While Knack has shown promise, his back-and-forth journey to Triple-A has limited him from being a go-to arm to this point in the season. Schwellenbach, on the other hand, has been one of the most reliable arms for Atlanta. Slight edge to the Braves at their home park.
More
• The Dodgers are riding a hot streak, winning 12 of their last 13 games against NL East opponents following a win.
• The Dodgers' magic number to clinch the National League West remains at 11.
• Tommy Edman is riding a streak of two consecutive multi-homer games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
