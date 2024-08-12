Dodgers vs Brewers: Mookie Betts Activated, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction And More
The Dodgers activated Mookie Betts from the injured list Monday and designated Amed Rosario for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Betts is batting second in his return game against the Milwaukee Brewers:
Here's what else you need to know in advance of today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers -105 / Dodgers -115
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Clayton Kershaw enters the game with an 0-2 record and a 4.38 ERA. Despite his early struggles this season, Kershaw's history against Milwaukee is solid, holding a 3-0 record and a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts against the Brewers. Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee, bringing a 7-6 record with a 4.02 ERA and 155 strikeouts into the game. Given Kershaw's shaky start and the Brewers' strong form, Milwaukee might have the upper hand here, but Mookie Betts' return to the Dodgers' lineup could be enough of a boost to give Kershaw the early edge he needs.
More
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani ranks among the top five in MLB for home runs, extra-base hits, and total bases since the All-Star break.
• Dodgers OF Teoscar Hernández has been an offensive powerhouse, hitting .333 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 21 games post-Home Run Derby, and an exceptional .432 batting average in August with four home runs and 10 RBIs.
• The Dodgers' 69-49 record is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best in the National League.
