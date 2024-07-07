Dodgers vs Brewers on July 7: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers come into Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers looking for a sweep. The Dodgers have taken the first two games of the series and are looking to do more damage at home before heading out on the road. Los Angeles sits in first place within the National League West, holding a record of 55-35 on the year. As for Milwaukee, they are in first place within the NL Central division, holding onto a record of 52-38 for the season.
Here's what else you need to know about the game today:
How to Watch
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: SportsNet LA, FOX
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -179 / Brewers +151
• Over/under: 10
Prediction
The Dodgers called up rising prospect Justin Wrobleski to make this start as they look to give some arms a little rest. Wrobleski posted some solid numbers in the minor leagues this season, combing for a 3.23 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A. He will look to make his mark on the game and show the Dodgers what he can do. Milwaukee is throwing out lefty Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 6.75 ERA) as they look to avoid the sweep.
Los Angeles has won both of the first two games with late-game heroics and we should be in for more of the same here. The Dodgers take the game and grab the sweep over the Brewers at home.
Dodgers 6, Brewers 2
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER