Dodgers vs Cubs: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) is able to control the ball and throw Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) out at first in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dodgers will give the ball to right-hander Walker Buehler as they look to strike first in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Here's how they will line up against Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks:

Here's what else you need to know going into the Monday night game:

How to Watch

  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Dodgers -192/Cubs +160

• Over/under: 10

Prediction

More

• The Dodgers are unbeaten (7-0-2) in their last nine series since August 9.

• The Dodgers are 5-5 against the Cubs over the last two seasons.

• The Dodgers are 60-36 (.625) when Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

