Dodgers vs Cubs: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
The Dodgers will give the ball to right-hander Walker Buehler as they look to strike first in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Here's how they will line up against Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks:
Here's what else you need to know going into the Monday night game:
How to Watch
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -192/Cubs +160
• Over/under: 10
Prediction
More
• The Dodgers are unbeaten (7-0-2) in their last nine series since August 9.
• The Dodgers are 5-5 against the Cubs over the last two seasons.
• The Dodgers are 60-36 (.625) when Mookie Betts is in the starting lineup this season.
