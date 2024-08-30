Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Freddie Freeman Returns, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Freddie Freeman returns to the Dodgers' lineup Friday for the first of four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
Freeman hasn't played since Sunday as he looked to recuperate from a hairline fracture in his right middle finger without going on the injured list.
Clayton Kershaw will take the mound as the Dodgers look to maintain their momentum from their series win against the Baltimore Orioles.
Here's what else you need to know going into the game:
How to Watch
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -135/Diamondbacks +114
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Given that the Diamondbacks have struggled against left-handed pitchers recently, Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA) might have the upper hand despite not being at his peak. Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65) has struggled at times this season himself. His six shutout innings in his most recent start against the Red Sox last Saturday was his first win of August. He had allowed 10 runs across his first 16.1 innings in three starts to begin the month. Look for a high-scoring affair unless the marquee matchup reverts both pitchers to their peak form.
More
• Dodger backstop Austin Barnes went 2-for-4 on Thursday night in his first game back from the injured list, driving in two runs and scoring two of his own.
• Ohtani’s 14 stolen bases without getting caught in August are the most in a month by a Dodger
since Dodger manager Dave Roberts in March/April 2004 (15).
• Kershaw owns a 22-12 career record against the Diamondbacks in 44 starts, including a 2.73 ERA (81 ER/267.0 IP) with 294 strikeouts against 70 walks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
