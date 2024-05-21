Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on May 21: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions and More

Noah Camras

May 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at bat in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to continue their dominant start to the season on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers enter the second game of the series at 33-17 while the Diamondbacks enter in fourth place in the National League West at 22-26. The Dodgers took Monday night's series opener, 6-4.

Dodgers Lineup

How to Watch

- Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

- Location: Dodger Stadium

- TV: Local sports networks (subject to regional availability)

- Streaming: MLB.tv, fuboTV

Betting Odds

- Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -164 / Arizona Diamondbacks +138, courtesy of Fanduel

- Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Pitching Matchup

Gavin Stone, sporting a solid 4-1 record and a 3.27 ERA, is taking the mound for the Dodgers. He had a dominant performance in his last start, throwing six innings of one-run baseball. On the other hand, Brandon Pfaadt of the Diamondbacks enters with a 1-3 record and a 4.17 ERA. However, he's also coming off a strong start in which he allowed just one run across seven innings of work.

Prediction

Look for the pitchers to continue limiting the damage, but the Dodgers' offense will ultimately come up with more big hits.

Dodgers: 5, Diamondbacks: 3.

