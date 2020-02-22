InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers vs. Giants: LIVE In-Game Chat (game time change)

Howard Cole

Zero days till pitchers and catchers report. A matter of minutes till Spring Training contests begin.

Join us for today's in-game chat at 2:15 p.m. PT (originally announced at 12:05 p.m.). All you have to do is chime in via the comments section below. Peanuts and Cracker Jack optional.

Probables: TBA.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

And remember, glove conquers all.

