Dodgers vs Giants: Pitcher DFA'd, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The Dodgers designated right-handed relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco for assignment ahead of Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants and activated Tyler Glasnow, who'll make his first start since a lower back injury sent him to the injured list after his July 5 start against Milwaukee.
Vanasco made his major league debut with the Dodgers on April 15 and pitched only two innings at the MLB level this season. He's thrown 23.1 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City, pitching to a 3.47 ERA.
Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium
• TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -192/Giants +160
• Over/under: 8
Predictions
Tyler Glasnow will be starting for the Dodgers with an 8-5 record and a 3.47 ERA. Despite going 19 games between starts while nursing a back injury, he's among the best pitchers in the game when healthy and should be able to bounce bvack against the slumping Giants' lineup. The Dodgers' strong offense, averaging 4.97 runs per game, should provide ample support.
More
• Gavin Lux has a .393 batting average and a 1.235 OPS over his last nine games. He won't start tonight against veteran southpaw Robbie Ray, who's tough on left-handed hitters.
• Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández has a 17-game on-base streak, during which he holds a .378 batting average.
• Glasnow ranks third in the majors in WHIP (0.93) and batting average against (.183), and fifth in strikeouts with a total of 143.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
