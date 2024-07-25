Dodgers vs. Giants: Pitcher DFA'd, Veteran Placed on IL, Clayton Kershaw Returns
Clayton Kershaw will toe the rubber for the first time in 2024 when the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the finale of their four-game series. To make room for Kershaw on the Dodgers' active roster, Yohan Ramirez was designated for assignment.
In another move, Chris Taylor was placed on the injured list after leaving Wednesday's game with a groin strain. James Outman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Here's all you need to know for the rare weekday afternoon game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium
• TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -122/Giants +102
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Although it's hard to know what to expect from Clayton Kershaw given his long layoff, Kershaw's dominant history against the Giants (26-16 with a 2.01 ERA and 402 strikeouts) suggests a strong edge, especially at home. Logan Webb has shown inconsistency on the road, and the Giants' offensive woes make it challenging for them to mount a significant threat. Expect the Dodgers to leverage Kershaw’s return and their post-All-Star break success.
More
• Teoscar Hernández's 10-game hitting streak ended in Wednesday's loss.
• Shohei Ohtani, despite striking out thrice in the last game, boasts a .313 batting average with 11 homers since taking over the leadoff spot from outfielder Mookie Betts.
• Last year Kershaw maintained an impressive ERA of 2.46, his 13th season with an ERA under 3.00. His career stats are also notable, including a 210-92 record and a 2.48 ERA, the lowest for an MLB starting pitcher in the live-ball era.
