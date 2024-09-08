Dodgers vs Guardians: Cleveland DFA's Former Dodgers Prospect, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More
The Cleveland Guardians announced Sunday that reliever Scott Barlow, formerly a Dodgers prospect, has been designated for assignment to make room for Anthony Gose.
It's a cold bit of timing, as Barlow's entire career has basically been one big revenge tour. The Dodgers opted to let him walk as a free agent after six years in their minor league system.
Here's how the Dodgers will line up behind starting pitcher Jack Flaherty:
Here's what else you need to know going into Sunday's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -166/Guardians +140
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA) to the mound against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA). Both pitchers have had solid seasons, and this game is shaping up to be a defensive battle. Given the pitching matchups and recent performances, expect a low-scoring affair.
More
• Flaherty is 1-2 with a 2.38 ERA over six starts in his career against the Guardians, having limited Cleveland to a .258 average.
• Mookie Betts continues to impress. He owns a seven-game hitting streak and a 13-game on-base streak, during which he boasts a .348/.418/.696/1.114 slash line.
• While Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 last night, his quest for baseball's first 50/50 season remains strong, with 45 home runs and 46 stolen bases.
