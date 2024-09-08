Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Guardians: Cleveland DFA's Former Dodgers Prospect, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

May 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) and catcher Austin Hedges (27) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field.
May 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) and catcher Austin Hedges (27) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians announced Sunday that reliever Scott Barlow, formerly a Dodgers prospect, has been designated for assignment to make room for Anthony Gose.

It's a cold bit of timing, as Barlow's entire career has basically been one big revenge tour. The Dodgers opted to let him walk as a free agent after six years in their minor league system.

Here's how the Dodgers will line up behind starting pitcher Jack Flaherty:

Here's what else you need to know going into Sunday's game:

How to Watch

  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles

Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -166/Guardians +140

• Over/under: 8.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA) to the mound against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA). Both pitchers have had solid seasons, and this game is shaping up to be a defensive battle. Given the pitching matchups and recent performances, expect a low-scoring affair.

More

• Flaherty is 1-2 with a 2.38 ERA over six starts in his career against the Guardians, having limited Cleveland to a .258 average.

• Mookie Betts continues to impress. He owns a seven-game hitting streak and a 13-game on-base streak, during which he boasts a .348/.418/.696/1.114 slash line.

• While Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 last night, his quest for baseball's first 50/50 season remains strong, with 45 home runs and 46 stolen bases.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News