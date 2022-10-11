Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA
The playoffs finally begin for the Dodgers today and the much-discussed 26-man postseason roster is here.
Now, if you've been paying very close attention to Dave Roberts over the last several days, some of the moves -- or omissions -- may not be all that surprising. But, generally speaking, it's a stark contrast in some areas from what we've been used to seeing in the regular season. And, honestly, in past postseasons.
Here's the quick look.
And here's the deep dive.
Position Players (13)
- Austin Barnes
- Cody Bellinger
- Mookie Betts
- Freddie Freeman
- Joey Gallo
- Gavin Lux
- Max Muncy
- Will Smith
- Chris Taylor
- Trayce Thompson
- Justin Turner
- Trea Turner
- Miguel Vargas
Read More
Pitchers (13):
- Yency Almonte
- Tyler Anderson
- Tony Gonsolin
- Brusdar Graterol
- Andrew Heaney
- Tommy Kahnle
- Clayton Kershaw
- Chris Martin
- Dustin May
- Evan Phillips
- Blake Treinen
- Julio Urias
- Alex Vesia
On the position player side of the ledger, the club has opted to leave Hanser Alberto off the roster and instead turn to the "dynamic" Miguel Vargas in his place. The reason being that the rookie Vargas offers more offense off the bench than the lite-hitting Alberto.
Things are seemingly most surprising on the pitching staff where left-handers David Price and Caleb Ferguson were left off the roster. Additionally, Craig Kimbrel is on the sidelines for this series and Blake Treinen makes it on the roster despite missing most of the season with a shoulder issue.
Kimbrel off the roster was the right call, but there are times when the Dodgers just plainly have not made the right call like this over the years.
The NLDS begins tonight at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 PM PT. Julio Urias takes the ball for the Dodgers.