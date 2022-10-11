Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA

The playoffs finally begin for the Dodgers today and the much-discussed 26-man postseason roster is here.

Now, if you've been paying very close attention to Dave Roberts over the last several days, some of the moves -- or omissions -- may not be all that surprising. But, generally speaking, it's a stark contrast in some areas from what we've been used to seeing in the regular season. And, honestly, in past postseasons.

Here's the quick look.

And here's the deep dive.

Position Players (13)

Austin Barnes

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

Joey Gallo

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Will Smith

Chris Taylor

Trayce Thompson

Justin Turner

Trea Turner

Miguel Vargas

Pitchers (13):

Yency Almonte

Tyler Anderson

Tony Gonsolin

Brusdar Graterol

Andrew Heaney

Tommy Kahnle

Clayton Kershaw

Chris Martin

Dustin May

Evan Phillips

Blake Treinen

Julio Urias

Alex Vesia

On the position player side of the ledger, the club has opted to leave Hanser Alberto off the roster and instead turn to the "dynamic" Miguel Vargas in his place. The reason being that the rookie Vargas offers more offense off the bench than the lite-hitting Alberto.

Things are seemingly most surprising on the pitching staff where left-handers David Price and Caleb Ferguson were left off the roster. Additionally, Craig Kimbrel is on the sidelines for this series and Blake Treinen makes it on the roster despite missing most of the season with a shoulder issue.

Kimbrel off the roster was the right call, but there are times when the Dodgers just plainly have not made the right call like this over the years.

The NLDS begins tonight at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 PM PT. Julio Urias takes the ball for the Dodgers.