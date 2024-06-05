Dodgers vs Pirates: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's amateur draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, will face his toughest professional opponent Wednesday: the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game in Pittsburgh marks Skenes' fifth major league start.
Meanwhile, James Paxton (5-0, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles, bringing a perfect record into the game. Here's what you need to know about today's game.
How to Watch
TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out-of-town only)
Streaming: MLB.tv
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Live odds here
Predictions
Skenes' dominance is undeniable, and he's facing the Dodgers at a good time. They're 9-9 since since May 16. During that time, Mookie Betts is batting .219 (14-for-64) and has scored just six runs and driven in four in 16 games. Over that same stretch, Shohei Ohtani is batting .197 (12-for-61). Expect the Pirates to win a close one.
More
• Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup despite his struggles at the plate, including an 0-for-4 performance against the Pirates and Jared Jones on Tuesday. His current batting average stands at a low .103.
• Shohei Ohtani is dazzling with 74 hits and a .322 batting average
• Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 60 hits
