Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Pirates: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

May 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) watches the action from the dugout after pitching six complete innings against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's amateur draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, will face his toughest professional opponent Wednesday: the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game in Pittsburgh marks Skenes' fifth major league start.

Meanwhile, James Paxton (5-0, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles, bringing a perfect record into the game. Here's what you need to know about today's game.

How to Watch

TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out-of-town only)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com

Predictions

Skenes' dominance is undeniable, and he's facing the Dodgers at a good time. They're 9-9 since since May 16. During that time, Mookie Betts is batting .219 (14-for-64) and has scored just six runs and driven in four in 16 games. Over that same stretch, Shohei Ohtani is batting .197 (12-for-61). Expect the Pirates to win a close one.

• Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup despite his struggles at the plate, including an 0-for-4 performance against the Pirates and Jared Jones on Tuesday. His current batting average stands at a low .103.

• Shohei Ohtani is dazzling with 74 hits and a .322 batting average

• Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 60 hits

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

