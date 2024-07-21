Dodgers vs Red Sox on July 21: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Sunday looking to complete the sweep over the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has won both games in comeback fashion, winning on Saturday in extra innings.
The Dodgers enter this game with a record of 58-41, currently slotted in first place within the National League West. As for Boston, they have a record of 53-44, sitting in third place in the American League East.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Red Sox +105 /Dodgers -125
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending left-hander James Paxton (7-1, 4.38 ERA) to the mound in this matchup. Boston is countering by sending out righty Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA) to see if they can salvage a win in the series.
Another day and another late win from the Dodgers' offense. They keep it rolling here but make things a little easier on themselves as they complete the sweep.
Dodgers 6, Red Sox 4
More
• Paxton will be looking for a better outing than his last start. He lasted only 3.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs.
• In the win yesterday, Kiké Hernández became the first player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run, have another game-tying hit, and score the game-winning run.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
