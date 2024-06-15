Dodgers vs Royals on June 15: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter this game having taken down the Kansas City Royals in Friday night's game. Los Angeles won the game by a score of 4-3, completing a rally after they went down 3-0 early on. The Dodgers enter this contest with a record of 43-28, sitting in first place within the National League West division. As for the Royals, they hold a record of 40-31, sitting in second place within the American League Central.
Can the Dodgers grab control of the series with another win at home? Or will the Royals strike back to even it up?
How to Watch
• Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -204 / Royals +170
• Over/under: 7.5
Pitching Matchup and Prediction
The Dodgers are sending ace right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound in this game. He hasn't pitched since he dominated the New York Yankees last weekend in the Bronx. Yamamoto will look to give Los Angeles the series with a strong outing. Kansas City is countering with Seth Lugo (9-2, 2.36 ERA).
Both pitchers have been good at limiting runs this season so we could see a low scoring game. Look for the Dodgers to win another tight one.
Dodgers 4, Royals 2
More
Yamamoto is coming off his best start of the season, going seven innings without allowing a run and striking out seven. He has been great for Los Angeles this season and will look to continue his great rookie season.
First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to shine, coming up with a big hit in the game last night. On the season, he is hitting .297 with nine home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
