Dodgers vs Tigers on July 13: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers looking to take the series. Following a late-game win on Friday, Los Angeles will be looking to pile on a few more wins before the All-Star Break. The team holds a record of 56-39 on the season, sitting in first place within the National League West. As for the Tigers, they hold a record of 45-50, currently sitting in fourth place within the American League Central.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 10:10 a.m. PT
- Location: Comerica Park, Detroit
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Tigers +126 /Dodgers -149
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
The Dodgers scratched and clawed their way to a win last night following a rough offensive start. Today, they send rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 7.20 ERA) to the mound for his second career start. Wrobleski will look to have a better outing this time around after giving up four runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Tigers are countering with Keider Montero (1-2, 4.64 ERA) in this matchup.
The offense has been slow of late but seemed to get it together toward the end of last night. It carries over and the Dodgers grab the win.
Dodgers 5, Tigers 4
More
• Shohei Ohtani broke through last night with a double in the 9th inning to give the Dodgers a one-run lead. They went on to win the game, further showing the clutch gene that Ohtani has.
• Freddie Freeman broke his home run drought last night, hitting his first since July 3. The star first baseman now has 14 on the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER