Dodgers vs Tigers on July 14: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Sunday's game looking to right the ship following a five-run blown game in the 9th inning yesterday. The Dodgers were feeling good about themselves until disaster struck. Now they head into this rubber match as the final game before the All-Star break. Los Angeles comes in with a record of 56-40, holding in first place within the National League West. As for the Detroit Tigers, they have a record of 46-50, sitting in fourth place within the American League Central.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 10:40 a.m. PT
- Location: Comerica Park, Detroit
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Tigers -141 /Dodgers _106
• Over/under: 9.0
Prediction
The Dodgers just aren't playing very good baseball at this time and it has been hard to watch at times. It all culminated in how Saturday's game went and now they will need to try and salvage the series before the All-Star break. Los Angeles is sending Brent Honeywell Jr. (0-0, 2.70) to the mound and will face off against Beau Brieske (1-0, 3.52 ERA) of the Tigers. Honeywell Jr. was just claimed off waivers yesterday by Los Angeles.
While the Dodgers would love to head into the break on a high note, the issues continue. Detroit takes the final game of the series and Los Angeles heads into the few days off trying to figure out what happened.
Tigers 7, Dodgers 4
More
• The Dodgers' collapse on Saturday was the largest that the organization has seen in 15 seasons.
• Los Angeles has gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games overall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
