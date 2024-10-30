Dodgers vs Yankees World Series Has Made MLB History in Japan
Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees drew 15.9 million viewers from Japan, an MLB postseason record, per MLB Communications.
The Dodgers-Yankees series was expected to drive an increase in viewership from recent World Series, and that has been the case so far. The series has garnered the best viewership since 2017, and seen an increase in viewers from people ages 18-34.
The series features two of the MLB's best teams historically, and a classic rivalry that would seamlessly create interest in spectators. The series includes five different MVP winners, including two players that are expected to win the award for their respective leagues in Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
Not only has the series driven increased viewership in the United States, but in Japan as well. The series does feature two Japanese superstars in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Ohtani, likely adding to the increase in viewers from across the Pacific Ocean.
Ohtani has become one of the faces of both the league and sport in general, and is playing in the MLB postseason for the first time in his career. Yamamoto is also playing in his first MLB postseason, after signing with the Dodgers last offseason on a 12-year, $325 million deal.
Game 2 naturally drew in the most viewers from Japan of the series because that's the game Yamamoto started. Both Yamamoto and Ohtani were in action, leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the Yankees.
Yamamoto pitched great in his start, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out four over 6.1 innings. Ohtani did get injured during Game 2 of the series, hurting his shoulder while attempting to steal second base, but has not missed any World Series games.
This World Series likely also brought in high numbers of viewers from Japan because the Dodgers and Yankees are two of the most popular teams in Japan. Both franchises have had a number of great Japanese-born players.
The large viewership numbers from Japan has not been limited to the World Series. The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres also drew lots of viewers, particularly when Japanese-born Padres pitcher Yu Darvish went up against Ohtani in Game 5 of the series. The game brought in 12.9 million viewers.