Dodgers vs Yankees World Series Will Make Unbelievable MLB History
The upcoming World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will renew a historic rivalry between two teams that have previously faced off a record 11 times on the ultimate stage in MLB. Yet the 12th version of this fabled rivalry is already set to make history before it even begins.
This Dodgers-Yankees World Series is expected to feature a record five players who have won the MVP award before the series began. This series will feature former American League MVPs Aaron Judge (2022), Shohei Ohtani (2021 and 2023), Mookie Betts (2018) and former National League MVPs Freddie Freeman (2020) and Giancarlo Stanton (2017), via The Athletic.
This series would even feature a sixth former MVP if Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw was able to play, but Kershaw was ruled out of the postseason because of a toe injury.
For this World Series to officially break the record, all five will have to play during the World Series. The only player whose status is in question is Freddie Freeman, who has missed some time during the first two rounds of the playoffs because of an ankle injury he sustained prior to the playoffs. Freeman could miss time in the World Series, but it is unlikely he doesn't at least play during part of the series.
Read more: Freddie Freeman Injury Update — Will Dodgers Star Be Ready for World Series?
The only player of the five who has won multiple MVP awards is Ohtani — but Judge, who led MLB in home runs this season, is expected to win his second MVP award after this season. Ohtani is also expected to pick up his third MVP award once the season concludes.
The previous record for most MVPs playing in a World Series is four, which has happened seven times in the past, but not since 1971 when Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Roberto Clemente, and Boog Powell each took part in the World Series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.
Of the seven World Series that featured four previous MVP winners, three of the matchups were between the Dodgers and Yankees — in 1953, 1955, and 1963. The Yankees were overall part of five of the seven previous World Series featuring at least four MVPs, and the Dodgers were a part of four of them.
The 12th edition of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series begins on Friday, with Games 1 and 2 taking place at Dodger Stadium.