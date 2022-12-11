After the Phillies made Trea Turner an offer he couldn’t refuse, the shortstop’s career in Los Angeles has now come to an end after spending a little over a year in Dodger blue.

Though it was a move many expected, the new Phillies player took to Instagram to share his appreciation to his former team and fans.

Turner quote-tweeted L.A.’s “thank you” message to Trea:

“Thank you Dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget! [sign language ‘I love you’ emoji]”

Upon his tweet, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who missed more than half the season and is likely to miss all of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery, had a few words to say himself.

Though Buehler may have tweeted what many Dodger fans were already thinking, both teammates know it’s all about the business. No hard feelings. To have the chance to choose a team, closer to home for $300 million? Say no more.

With Turner hitting at the top of the lineup last season and having two huge home runs in the postseason, his absence now leaves a hole in the position that has been looking to be filled.

It’s hard to see players go, but Buehler said it best: go get that bag, Trea.