Skip to main content

Dodgers: Buehler Calls Trea Turner a 'Traitor' Online

The Dodgers pitcher shares a message to now-Phillies shortstop following his move.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After the Phillies made Trea Turner an offer he couldn’t refuse, the shortstop’s career in Los Angeles has now come to an end after spending a little over a year in Dodger blue.

Though it was a move many expected, the new Phillies player took to Instagram to share his appreciation to his former team and fans. 

Turner quote-tweeted L.A.’s “thank you” message to Trea:

“Thank you Dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget! [sign language ‘I love you’ emoji]”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Upon his tweet, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who missed more than half the season and is likely to miss all of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery, had a few words to say himself. 

Though Buehler may have tweeted what many Dodger fans were already thinking, both teammates know it’s all about the business. No hard feelings. To have the chance to choose a team, closer to home for $300 million? Say no more.

With Turner hitting at the top of the lineup last season and having two huge home runs in the postseason, his absence now leaves a hole in the position that has been looking to be filled.

It’s hard to see players go, but Buehler said it best: go get that bag, Trea. 

USATSI_18734804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19161776_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19203383_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19241069_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: The Family of Mookie Betts is Growing

By Chloe Clark
Feb 22, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15), third baseman Kyle Farmer (65) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) go through drills during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Schedule: Spring Training Tickets are Now Available

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: James Outman's Strikeout Rate 'Concerning' to Talent Evaluator

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11075460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Sees LA As 'Best Fit' for Dansby Swanson

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18559150_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Outfield Target Off the Board

By Ricardo Sandoval