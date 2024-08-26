Dodgers' Walker Buehler Has Normal Scheduled Start Pushed Back For Upcoming Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying a new approach with Walker Buehler by giving him extra rest before his next start.
Before the team's 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts announced that he was switching Jack Flaherty and Buehler in the rotation for the upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles.
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Roberts wants Buehler to have an additional day off.
Buehler's season has been a challenge, but the Dodgers need him on the mound.
"Honestly," Roberts admitted, "we don’t have another alternative right now."
Buehler has been struggling to regain his pre-surgery form after undergoing his second Tommy John procedure, with his ERA climbing above 6.00 in 10 starts. His most recent outing against the Seattle Mariners saw him give up three earned runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out just one.
The former ace of the Dodgers pitching staff knows what he has to do if he wants to factor into their plans beyond the next couple of weeks.
Buehler understands the stakes.
"We’re trying to get ready for the playoffs and win games," Buehler said. "It’s time for me to prove that I deserve a place in that. If I feel like myself, I think I can go."
When asked if he would accept being left out of the postseason rotation, Buehler acknowledged the possibility.
"Yeah," he said, "it’s not going to be easy for me, and I’m not going to go down lightly. I feel like I can compete in the major leagues and in big games. But I have full faith in the three or four guys ahead of me. It is what it is, but I’m not going to cross that bridge until we get there."
Buehler, who will become a free agent after this season, remains focused on making a significant impact with at least one more start before discussing his future.
“There’s just not a whole lot to talk about,” he said. “I have a six ERA. I’m trying to figure out how to get people out in the major leagues. Free agency is for talking about when you have a two-five and you’re rolling through the league. I really don’t care. To be honest, I’ve played here my whole career. I love playing here. We’ve won a World Series here.”