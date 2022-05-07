Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Discuss Dead Balls, Stars Wars and Freddie Freeman

The future is uncertain, especially when it comes to Clayton Kershaw's Dodger career. This offseason, the pitcher openly talked about not knowing whether or not he'd be able to pitch in the start of the year admitted that signing with the Rangers was a possibility. All the more reason to savor each and every Kershaw moment.

This past week, Kershaw put the headset on to chat with SportsNet LA's Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser. The franchise new strikeout king talked about his latest achievement, but also discussed on the new baseballs that are being used this year, and his relationship with Freddie Freeman.

Despite being a pitcher, Kershaw admitted that he'd prefer to play with a ball that's a little more livelier.

Kershaw speaks, we listen.