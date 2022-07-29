Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Show Off Vintage Two-Seam Fastball in Latest Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead MLB in pitching, with a glistening 2.95 team ERA. Even with the injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Blake Treinen, and Andrew Heaney. Even with the ineffectiveness and injury to Walker Buehler, the Dodgers have managed to be the most elite pitching team in the majors.

Imagine the fear the rest of the league will have knowing that flame-thrower Dustin May will be returning soon. After a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, May is on a minor league rehab assignment with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

On Thursday night, May took the mound for his second Triple-A start, and he was absolutely dazzling.

May tossed three innings of shutout ball and allowed just two of the 12 batters he faced to reach base. He struck out six, including back-to-back punchouts in the first to get out of the inning and neutralize a leadoff triple. May did not walk anyone, either, and he was efficient, throwing 32 of 46 pitches for strikes.

There was even a glimpse of that 'pitching ninja-worthy' two-seam fastball that May is so well known for.

Fastballs are not supposed to be able to move that way.

May is expected to make at least two more starts in Triple-A before making his first appearance for the Dodgers since May of 2021. Tommy John is a serious injury and May is likely to have inning limits.

Dodger fans should not expect him to join the rotation as a serious long starter, but having May as an option out of the bullpen for long relief or high-leverage situations should be a tantalizing thought for Dodger fans.