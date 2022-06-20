Dodgers: Watch Dustin May Throw Bullpen Session at Dodger Stadium

Dustin May is an old-young name that has popped up frequently since it was announced that starter Walker Buehler will be out at least eight weeks with a forearm injury. The talented May was always going to have an impact when he returned but now, his arm could be desperately needed before summer is over.

On Saturday, May threw off the mound at Dodger Stadium prior to LA's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. The flame-throwing righty reportedly threw about 40 pitches and overall felt pretty good.

For those that just miss seeing May in Dodger blue, don't worry, we have you covered.

After the outing May told reporters that he expects to face live hitters in a simulated game on Friday in Arizona while the team heads out on a road trip with stops in Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Once he completes four sim games, he'll head out on a minor league rehab assignment.

Assuming May continues to check all of those boxes, he should be available to return the Dodgers sometime before the end of August.