Dodgers: Watch Former LA Outfielder Get His Revenge on His Old Team

AJ Pollock hit a go-ahead two-run double against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

It was bound to happen. It always does in baseball. The Dodgers started a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Meaning, it was the first time A.J. Pollock would be playing his old team since getting traded to Chicago this past April.

As fate would have it, Pollock would pinch-hit for Gavin Sheets to face David Price with runners at the corners. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Pollock laced a double down the right field line to plate two runs and give the White Sox a 2-0 lead over his former team.

The White Sox would go on to win 4-0 to hand the Dodgers their second shutout loss of the season. 

On the season, Pollock owns a .601 OPS in 37 games played for the White Sox.

A.J. PollockLos Angeles DodgersChicago White Sox

