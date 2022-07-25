Dodgers: Watch Former LA Prospect Hit a Massive Homer Off of Cy Young Favorite

The Dodgers have rarely ended up on the losing side of trade during the Andrew Friedman era. LA has largely avoided giving away quality prospect talent in most trades, but their deadline acquisition of Tony Watson from Pittsburgh isn't aging well. Watson provided quality relief in 24 games in 2017 (2.70 ERA) and pitched well in the NLCS and World Series (0 earned runs in 6.0 IP), but Oneil Cruz, the prospect LA gave up to get Watson, has emerged as the Pirates shortstop of the future.

Prior the start of the 2022 season, Cruz was a consensus top-25 prospect and after getting called up on June 20th, has been a fixture in the Pirates lineup. The 6'7" shortstop is hitting just .206, but on Sunday, reminded everyone why he could be a future star.

In his first at-bat against NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara, Cruz nearly left the yard with a massive home run to right field at PNC Park.

The 23-year-old Cruz has the potential to be a five-tool stud for the Pirates. In 460 minor league games, the towering shortstop with a cannon arm slashed .275/.341/.458. He definitely needs time to develop, but all the talent is there.

The salt in the wound for the Dodgers is the fact that Watson turned out to be a three-month rental. The veteran lefty reliever ended up signing with the Giants after the 2017 season.

LA got 27 games out of Watson, Pittsburgh might have received a future multi-time All-Star in return.