Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Blast His First Longball with LA

The Dodgers had a deep lineup before they signed first baseman Freddie Freeman. Now, they have a deep and very dangerous batting order that should be one of the best in baseball this coming season. The starting rotation is a bit spotty, but LA's offensive potential is off the charts.

LA signed Freeman to a six-year deal that will keep him in Dodger blue through the 2027 season.

And, boy, does Freeman look good in a Dodgers uniform. On Friday night, Freeman hit his first (spring training) home run. The best part about it might have been that it was against the San Diego Padres.

B/R Walk-Off provided the video.

Now that is a sight that Dodgers fans can get used to.