Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Blast His First Longball with LA

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Blast His First Longball with LA

Freddie Freeman blasts his first home run in a Dodgers uniform.

Freddie Freeman blasts his first home run in a Dodgers uniform.

The Dodgers had a deep lineup before they signed first baseman Freddie Freeman. Now, they have a deep and very dangerous batting order that should be one of the best in baseball this coming season. The starting rotation is a bit spotty, but LA's offensive potential is off the charts. 

LA signed Freeman to a six-year deal that will keep him in Dodger blue through the 2027 season.

And, boy, does Freeman look good in a Dodgers uniform. On Friday night, Freeman hit his first (spring training) home run. The best part about it might have been that it was against the San Diego Padres.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

B/R Walk-Off provided the video.

Now that is a sight that Dodgers fans can get used to. 

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14540290
News

Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17000139 (1)
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Discusses His Future with Organization

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_17955088
News

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Experiment with a Changeup

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers: Predicting LA's Bench for Opening Day

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17955072
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Talks About His New Role For This Upcoming Season

By Staff WriterMar 26, 2022
USATSI_16871068
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals His Leadoff Hitter

By Staff WriterMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17896201
News

Dodgers Sign Dave Roberts to Multi-Year Extension

By Staff WriterMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17955079
News

Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Vargas' Massive Home Run

By Staff WriterMar 25, 2022