Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Homerun at Dodger Stadium

Last night was anything but a typical Monday night game at Dodger Stadium. The Atlanta Braves were in town which meant it was Freddie Freeman's first game against his old team. That also meant it was Kenley Jansen's first time coming to Dodger Stadium in a Braves uniform.

Prior to the game, Freeman noted that he went to the visitor's locker room to catch up with his former Atlanta teammates. Braves manager Brian Snitker also joined Freddie and his family on the field before the game to present his longtime first baseman with his 2021 silver slugger.

It didn't take long for Freeman to remind everyone why he's won the award three times.

Naturally, the Dodger Stadium crowd erupted for Freeman's first home run of the season.