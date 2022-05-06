Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Giants Fan Hand Mookie Betts & LA a Home Run

A Giants fan caught a home run ball on Wednesday night and instantly regretted it.

Wednesday night was an evening to forget for Giants fans. The Dodgers crushed the visiting Giants 9-1 to wrap up a two-game sweep of their Bay Area arch rivals. One of the many highlights of the game was Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts hitting his fourth home run of the year off of former teammate Alex Wood in the sixth inning of what was then a close game. 

The play ended up being a lowlight for one Giants fan in attendance.

As Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski attempted a leaping, home run saving grab, a Giants fan reached over the railing from the Dodger Stadium home run seats and caught the ball. Then, the totality of the moment hit the Giants fan square in the face.

In a touching moment, a pair of Dodgers fans, presumably his friends, did their best to console their Giants buddy. Well, besides trying to jokingly place a Dodgers hat upon his head after his home run catch.

Betts' home run stretched the Dodgers lead to 3-1 before LA really starting pouring it on. The Dodgers put up a four-spot in the seventh which included Freddie Freeman tripling in Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux with two outs. 

The two teams still have 17 games against each other this year, so the Giants fan's gaffe is sure to not be the only moment that sets the internet ablaze.

It was a great night to be a Dodgers fans, and a very, very bad night to be a Giants fan. 

