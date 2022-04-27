Dodgers: Watch Joc Pederson Crush a Home Run After Getting Heckled

MLB fans haven't been at their best this season. So far, we've seen a fan throw a beer can at Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Yankees faithful shower Cleveland outfielders with trash. Maybe fans just forgot how to handle themselves during the pandemic?

On Monday, longtime Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was the latest MLB player to have an...interesting exchange with a MLB fan. Pederson's Giants were trailing the Brewers 1-0 in Milwaukee in the eighth inning. During his at-bat, a fan started heckling the left-handed slugger.

Pederson acknowledged the chirping fan as he stepped out of the batter's box, and the promptly hit a go-ahead two-run home run to give the Giants the lead.

Before breaking into his home run trot, Pederson turned towards the heckler and let the fan have it.

It's disappointing that Pederson is a Giant, but it's incredible that he has no qualms with straight roasting a fan.