Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner Play a Winter Olympic Sport

MLB players have found plenty of ways to stay busy during the lockout. Including, Justin Turner. The Dodgers third baseman was spotted playing a winter olympic sport earlier this week in...interesting attire.

Turner posted a video on his Instagram account of he, his wife Kourtney, and two friends, curling in onesies adorned with the stars and stripes.

Would Dodgers fans prefer to watch Turner taking practice swings at spring training? Absolutely.

But right now, this might be as close as we'll get to seeing Turner playing a sport.