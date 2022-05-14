Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner's Clutch Home Run from Friday Night

Even in a season where he's struggled to find any consistency at the plate, Justin Turner can still come through in the clutch.

Last night, with LA down two runs in the ninth inning, the Dodgers captain climbed into the box to face Phillies reliever Jeurys Familia. The count climbed to 2-2 with the two strikes coming from a pair of whiffs from Turner. Jeurys hurled a splitter on the inner half and Turner absolutely crushed it for a no-doubt, game-tying home run.

The Dodgers would lose in extra-innings, but it was great to see JT once again come through for the Dodgers in a pressure packed situation.