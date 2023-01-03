Dodgers: Watch L.A.’s 2022 Recap Video

2022 had its highs and lows, as every year does. The Dodgers dominated the 2022 regular season and gave us some great moments throughout the year.

However, L.A. and the Dodgers suffered some lows as well. The Dodgers posted a 2022 video recap, which will have your emotions all over the place.

The video starts from the beginning in Spring Training up until the Dodgers captured a franchise record of 111 wins and winning the division for the ninth time in 10 years.

In between those moments, Dodger fans were spoiled with great baseball and moments.

The video recaps Clayton Kershaw’s first start of 2022, where he went perfect in seven innings but was unable to finish the job. He had a total of 13 strikeouts, and he showed no signs of slowing down. Also, when Clayton surpassed Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodger history in late April against the Detroit Tigers.

The video also provides the many great highlights of the past season by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and many others who contributed to the Boys in Blue.

One of the most significant losses in the baseball world was also in the video, the late-great Vin Scully.

Scully passed on August 2, 2022, and the Dodgers learned of his passing while L.A. was taking on the San Fransico Giants in the Bay Area. The loss of Vin was tough due to the effect he had on all baseball lovers, especially Dodger fans.

2022 was a good year, but let's hope for an even better 2023 for our Boys in Blue.