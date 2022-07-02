Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA All-Star's Mind-Boggling Throw to Turn Double Play

Chris Taylor made an incredible throw on Thursday night to get the Dodgers out of an early jam.

Chris Taylor might not get all the headlines, but he's a ever-so-quietly one of the most important players on the Dodgers loaded roster. He can play a variety of positions at a high level and is rarely injured. He's also been known to make miraculous plays against the San Diego Padres.

On Thursday night with the bases loaded and just one out on the board, Dodgers pitcher Mitch White produced a routine fly ball to Taylor in right field. Taylor made the catch, and then launched one of the hardest throws (96.3 MPH) of his career. Catcher Will Smith caught the ball and applied the tag to Padres outfielder Trent Grisham who was tagging up from third to complete an incredible, game-changing play. 

The play was eerily similar to Taylor's throw in San Diego in 2020 to once again nail Grisham at the plate. 

Rule of thumb: don't run on CT.

