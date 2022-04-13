Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA Nemesis Get Booed at Home By Fans

Carlos Correa did not get a warm welcome from Dodgers fans at Target Field.

The Dodgers got to see an old friend last night in a rainy and weird game in Minnesota last night. The one and only Carlos Correa. The former Houston Astros shortstop was a member of the infamous 2017 Houston team. Yeah know, the team that cheated their way to a championship. 

Dodgers fans certainly haven't forgot it. 

There were plenty of Dodgers fans in attendance last night in Minnesota. They really let Correa hear it.

According to one fan vote, Correa also has the distinction of being the most hated member of the Astros team that beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. 

