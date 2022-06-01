Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA Outfielder Attempt the Catch of the Year

Kevin Pillar almost came up with the theft of the year on Tuesday night.

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar grew up rooting for the Dodgers. The West Hills native is now playing for his favorite team. After sending Max Muncy to the injured list, LA promoted Pillar from Triple-A to help keep the roster whole.

Pillar isn't known for his bat. He owns a career on-base percentage of (.296) across 3,844 plate appearances. However, Pillar has a full portfolio of web gems to his name. On Tuesday night, he almost added another.

In the top of the first inning, the Pirates Michael Chavis lifted a ball to deep left field. Pillar sprinted towards the Dodgers bullpen, scaled the fence faster than Spiderman, and came just a few inches away from making an incredible grab. 

The ball went over the fence for a two-run home run to give the Pirates an early 2-0 lead. Pittsburgh would go on to win the game 5-3.

