Dodgers: Watch LA Top Prospects Free Online Right Now!

Dodgers fans can watch Michael Busch, Miguel Vargas, and Andre Jackson for free today thanks to MLB.TV.

Right now, Dodgers fans can break the monotony of their Wednesday and watch a pair of top LA prospects, Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas, for free. MLB.com is broadcasting the OKC Dodgers-Sugar Land Space Cowboys right now and it's a great opportunity to see some of the Dodgers promising young stars in action.

The link can be found here

Busch is ranked as the 59th best overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and was recently promoted to Triple-A. He's hitting just .206 in 17 Triple-A games, but many scouts expect him to bounce back offensively. In 31 Double-A games this season, Busch posted a 1.112 OPS.

Vargas (ranked 85th) has logged a .385 OBP in 244 plate appearances in Triple-A this year. 

