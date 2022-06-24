Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch MLB Journeyman Smash Upper Deck Home Run for LA

Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run to the upper deck of Great American Ballpark.

Six years ago, Trayce Thompson played his first game for the Dodgers. Since then, he's played for six different organizations and has logged over 1,000 games in the minor leagues. The Dodgers acquired the outfielder from Detroit earlier this week to help shore up the team's outfield depth while Mookie Betts recovers from a cracked rib.

In the third and final game of the Dodgers series against Cincinnati on Thursday, Thompson made a couple of fine defensive plays, but provided the exclamation point in LA's 10-5 win over the Reds. 

In the top of the ninth inning, Trayce crushed a solo home run to the upper deck of Great American Ballpark. His mammoth blast caught the attention of the national media, including, Fox Sports MLB.

It was an incredible moment for a player that's bounced around the majors for most of his career and is now trying to establish himself on the Dodgers bench. 

Take a bow Trayce. 

