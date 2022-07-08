Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off Unique Handshake with LA Reporter

The Dodgers capped off their sweep of the visiting Rockies in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Most of the night was out of the ordinary. Colorado plated the first run of the game on a throwing error from Gold Glove center fielder Cody Bellinger. LA tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers struggled to score on José Ureña (4.73 career ERA). But in the end, Mookie Betts put a ball in play to secure the walk off win.

Against a five-man infield, Betts chopped a ball that bounced behind the mound with neither the pitcher, nor two converging infielders, were able to field cleanly to make a throw home. Cody Bellinger slide home. Game. Set. Match. Sweep.

After the on-field celebration, Betts walked towards the dugout, but stopped in front of SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson and the two began a secret handshake of sorts that's clearly been rehearsed.

It was Betts' first walk off hit in Dodger blue, but a day later, it was announced that the official scoring decision had been changed from a hit to a fielder's choice, nullifying the walk off hit. So Betts didn't have his first walk off hit, but rather, his first walk off moment with the Dodgers.

To be fair, Mookie would've been thrown out at first if a throw was made so there's some logic behind the change.

Either way, the Dodgers got the win.