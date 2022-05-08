Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Top LA Prospect Takes Former Cy Young Winner Deep

Diego Cartaya put one of Blake Snell's pitches in the seats

The Dodgers farm system is regarded as the deepest in all of baseball by most experts. LA might not have a plethora of top rated prospects, but they do have one of the best catching prospect in Diego Cartaya.

He handles himself well behind the plate, but what really has scouts excited is Cartaya's hitting prowess. Now, those scouts know that he has the potential to crush home runs off of Cy Young caliber pitching.

During a Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A) game this week, Cartaya blasted a home run off of 2018 AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Snell was pitching on a rehab assignment for the Lake Elsinore Storm, a minor league affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

At the moment, the 20-year-old Cartaya is the 27th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The site believes that the Venezuelan backstop will be breaking into the bigs sometime in 2023.

Cartaya owns a .937 OPS in 91 plate appearances this year in Single-A. If he continues to perform at the plate, and can stay healthy, he'll definitely be a factor in the Dodgers future plans.

It's not just Dodgers fans that are excited about Cartaya, the scouts at FanGraphs have also noted his sky-high potential. 

"The power, strikeouts, aggressive approach, frame, and arm strength are all reminiscent of Salvador Perez. There’s extreme variance here because we’re talking about a very young catcher, one who hasn’t played all that much yet, but Cartaya has the ability to be a star."

He's a name to keep an eye on over the next couple of years.

