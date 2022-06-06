Dodgers: Watch Two-Time Olympian Log His First Hit in LA

Plenty of players get a cup of coffee in the majors, but very, very few of those fringe MLB players have a resumé like Eddy Alvarez. The 32-year-old Alvarez was promoted from the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A) last week as a replacement for the injured Edwin Ríos.

Alvarez, who started on Sunday against the Mets, has won two Olympic medals, but they aren't both from baseball. He did win a silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021 due to covid, as a member of the USA baseball team. Alvarez also earned a medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi as a member of 5,000-meter relay team.

The infielder logged his first hit as a Dodger on Sunday.