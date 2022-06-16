Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Tyler Anderson's Hilarious Response to Doc During No-Hit Bid

Tyler Anderson was going for a no-hitter and clearly communicated to the Dodger dugout that he had plenty left in the tank.

On Wednesday, Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson almost made history. The lefty was just two outs away from recording a no-hitter against the Angels at Dodger Stadium. In the process, Anderson flew past his season high and his career high for pitches thrown in a game. In between innings, dugout cameras displayed Anderson massaging his forearm and flexing his wrist.

All those factors led to Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior and manager Dave Roberts checking in on Anderson a few times as he went for the no-hitter. Anderson had a comical response from the mound since he could tell that Prior and Roberts were considering pulling him.

After striking out Trout for the first out in the ninth inning, Anderson gave up a triple on his 123rd pitch of the game to Shohei Ohtani, another league MVP.

It was an incredible night for Anderson, and although he fell short of the no-hitter, it's good to know that Doc and Prior trust him.

