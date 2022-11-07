Skip to main content

Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Dodgers come in at number 5 for ESPN’s annual Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings

It's off-season time for Major League Baseball. No more baseball until spring training kicks off in late February. And per usual, ESPN released their annual Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings. 

The Dodgers ended at the number one spot for ESPN's final 2022 rankings; however, LA fell to the number five spot in the way-too-early rankings going into 2023. 

ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield says some slippage could occur for the Boys in Blue. 

Then there is the question of gearing up and doing it all over again. So far, that hasn't been an issue for this group, but maybe one of these years they'll slog through the first three months. 

And that could be the thing for this group, can the Dodgers keep up their dominance? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles has won their division in nine of the last ten seasons and has won 100+ games in four of the previous six seasons. It'll be interesting to see how long the Dodgers can be this good; only time will tell. 

LA ended their season at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres in four games in the NLDS, so it might've left a bad taste in Schoenfield's mouth when doing these rankings. 

The teams in front of the Dodgers are the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and the Tampa Bay Rays. 

All made the postseason, but I don't think all these teams are better than the Dodgers. At the same time, it is a "way-too-early" ranking, and a lot can happen with free agency and trades likely to happen this off-season. 

What do you think, Dodger fans? Is the five spot too low, too high, or just right? 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19231411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans cheer after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (not pictured) strikes out New York Yankees center fielder Mike Tauchman (not pictured) for final out of game on MLB Players' Weekend at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19367642_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Gets His First World Series Win as Manager

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers out fielder Alex Verdugo (27) signs an autograph prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19369282_168396005_lowres
News

Astros Pitcher Ties Dodgers Legend Sandy Koufax's World Series Stat

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18929959_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Utility Man Suggests Different Role for Mookie if Judge Comes to LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18725356_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Will Present at Upcoming Country Music Awards

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18714520_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could be Surprise Team in on Justin Verlander This Offseason

By Ryan Menzie