Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings

It's off-season time for Major League Baseball. No more baseball until spring training kicks off in late February. And per usual, ESPN released their annual Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings.

The Dodgers ended at the number one spot for ESPN's final 2022 rankings; however, LA fell to the number five spot in the way-too-early rankings going into 2023.

ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield says some slippage could occur for the Boys in Blue.

Then there is the question of gearing up and doing it all over again. So far, that hasn't been an issue for this group, but maybe one of these years they'll slog through the first three months.

And that could be the thing for this group, can the Dodgers keep up their dominance?

Los Angeles has won their division in nine of the last ten seasons and has won 100+ games in four of the previous six seasons. It'll be interesting to see how long the Dodgers can be this good; only time will tell.

LA ended their season at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres in four games in the NLDS, so it might've left a bad taste in Schoenfield's mouth when doing these rankings.

The teams in front of the Dodgers are the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

All made the postseason, but I don't think all these teams are better than the Dodgers. At the same time, it is a "way-too-early" ranking, and a lot can happen with free agency and trades likely to happen this off-season.

What do you think, Dodger fans? Is the five spot too low, too high, or just right?