Dodgers Were Interested in $16 Million Reliever Before He Joined NL Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had pitching roster ailments since spring training, and after closer Tanner Scott left Monday's contest early with an elbow injury and Ben Casparius left Tuesday's game early with a leg injury, the number of healthy pitchers on the team shrinks.
The Athletic's Matt Gelb recently reported that the Dodgers were in the running for an MLB veteran of 16 seasons, working to get back to the show for the first time since last September.
David Robertson, a 40-year-old right-handed reliever, has nearly 900 innings to his name and a career ERA of 2.91. After throwing 72 innings last season — the most work he has had in a season in a formidable MLB career that started in 2008 — Robertson attracted eight scouts from contending teams to watch him work out in Rhode Island.
In the end, the veteran signed a $16 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, prorated for the remainder of the season. The prorated deal means that Robertson gets a portion of the $16 million if he were to sign the deal before the season started, receiving roughly $6 million.
With the 110 percent luxury tax imposition, the Phillies will pay about $12 million total for the durable veteran.
Although this is a hefty price tag for a player that is over a decade older than the average MLB player, especially with the trade deadline coming up, the Phillies got an upgrade to their bullpen without giving up anything.
For a team like the Dodgers that has proven to not bat an eye when it comes to pulling out the checkbook, a bullpen upgrade ahead of the trade deadline while parting ways with zero assets is extremely valuable.
Although LA missed out on Robertson, there is still work to do — and depending on how long Scott and Casparius are out, the work will specifically deal with bolstering the pitching roster.
